Greek debt haircut not a taboo -Luxembourg FinMin

LUXEMBOURG, July 7 (Reuters) - Fellow euro zone governments could consider writing off some of Greece’s debt -- but only if Athens also commits to a package of reforms, Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna said on Tuesday.

“A haircut is not taboo for Luxembourg in the sense that everything can be talked about,” Gramegna told 100.7 radio.

“But it has to be talked about in a global package. If it were presented in a way that the 18 partners have to make a haircut and Greece simply does what it wants that is unacceptable.” (Reporting by Michele Sinner; Writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)