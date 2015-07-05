FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek government must explain next step-Luxembourg PM
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

Greek government must explain next step-Luxembourg PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, July 5 (Reuters) - The Greek government must explain how it sees the next steps after Greeks voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to reject the terms of a bailout, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said, voicing optimism that a solution can be found.

“The Greek government has to explain how it sees the way forward, respecting European procedures. Negotiations have not become easier, but Europe is strong and I am confident that we find a solution,” Bettel, whose country has just taken over the EU’s rotating presidency, said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Reporting by Michele Sinner; writing by Adrian Croft; editing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.