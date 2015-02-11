Eurogroup agreed way forward on Greece, discussions to continue-Luxembourg

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers agreed on a way forward to deal with Greece’s financing problems and discussions will continue in the coming days, Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna said on Wednesday.

“We’ve agreed on a way forward,” he told reporters after the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, adding that there had been no clashes around the table.

Greek experts would hold discussions with counterparts from the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank and the Eurogroup would take stock at its next meeting on Monday, he said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)