No need for financial aid for Macedonia over Greece, but ECB backstop useful - c.bank
#Market News
July 3, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

No need for financial aid for Macedonia over Greece, but ECB backstop useful - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SKOPJE, July 3 (Reuters) - Macedonian banks do not need external aid to contain the impact of the Greek crisis but access to European Central Bank’s refinancing operations could serve as a good backup if needed, central bank governor Dimitar Bogov said on Friday.

“We don’t expect Macedonia will need any external aid. We believe the domestic banking sector is resilient but ... it is good to have the options open,” Bogov told Reuters.

However, he said it was not clear if the ECB’s facility would apply to countries outside the European Union.

“If it does, it could serve as a perfect back-up.”

The European Central Bank is set to extend a financial backstop facility to Bulgaria and could also help other countries in the region avert contagion from Greece, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
