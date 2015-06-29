FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macedonia says no capital outflows to Greece, no deposit withdrawals
June 29, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Macedonia says no capital outflows to Greece, no deposit withdrawals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SKOPJE, June 29 (Reuters) - Macedonia has managed to prevent any capital outflow from its banks towards its troubled southern neighbour Greece, central bank Governor Dimitar Bogov said on Monday.

“The situation in the banking sector is normal, even in the two banks that have Greek ownership  Yesterday we took another set of measures whereby we completely closed the doors for any outflow of capital,” Bogov told a news conference.

Macedonia ordered its banks on Sunday to pull their money from Greek banks and imposed “preventive measures” to limit the outflow of capital to Greece, which faces the risk of financial meltdown after the collapse of talks with its creditors.

Bogov said there had been “no serious withdrawal of deposits” from local banks on Monday. (Reporting by Kole Casule; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Gareth Jones)

