Second review must be concluded on Greece before market access-CBanker
October 11, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Second review must be concluded on Greece before market access-CBanker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Greece must wait for a second review of its economic progress by its international lenders before tapping financial markets, Central Bank Governor Yannis Stournaras said on Tuesday.

"There is a distance from this (market access)...It cannot happen before the second review is concluded," Stournaras told Greek lawmakers.

"We have to expedite the second review," he added.

Greece signed up to a bailout worth up to 86 billion euros in mid-2015, contingent on a string of economic reforms. On Monday, euro zone finance ministers gave a positive review of the most recent reforms, but divided up the latest tranche of aid to Athens pending further submission of data by Greece.

The second review is expected to start in mid-October. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)

