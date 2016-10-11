Greece anxious to tap financial markets the soonest possible-CenBanker

ATHENS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Greece is anxious to tap financial markets the soonest possible since its multi-billion euro bailout programme expires in 2018, Central Bank governor Yannis Stournaras said on Tuesday.

"I am in a hurry to get to the markets quickly. Its not possible to stay out. The programme ends in 2018 - if we do not move forward on privatisations we won't go (to markets)," said Stournaras, who is also a Governing Council member of the European Central Bank.

Stournaras was speaking to a committee of Greece's parliament.

Greece signed up to a bailout worth up to 86 billion euros in mid-2015, contingent on a string of economic reforms, including sweeping privatisations. One review has just finished, and the second review is expected to start in mid-October.

Earlier, Stournaras told lawmakers that he thought it unlikely Greece would tap markets before the conclusion of a second review of economic reforms by international lenders, and said that review should be concluded the soonest possible. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas)