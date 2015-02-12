FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bond yields edge up after debt talks fail
February 12, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Greek bond yields edge up after debt talks fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Greek borrowing costs edged up on Thursday after Athens’ new leftist government and its international creditors failed to agree on a way forward on the country’s unpopular bailout.

In seven hours of crisis talks in Brussels that ended after midnight, euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree even a joint statement on the next procedural steps. Both sides played down the setback, insisting there had been no rupture, and they were due to try again on Monday.

Greek three-year yields were 51 basis points higher at 21.57 percent although the 10-year yields were little changed at 10.92 percent.

Athens’ benchmark ATG equity index rose 3.8 percent, steadying after a 4 percent fall on Wednesday.

The Athens Stock Exchange FTSE Banks Index - which has swung wildly this month - rose 8.9 percent, clawing back ground after a 5 percent fall in the previous day. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

