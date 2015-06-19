Greek assets hold their ground as crisis enters "11th hour"

(Updates prices, adds detail)

By Jamie McGeever and Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Greek financial markets ended a bruising week in resilient fashion, holding their ground as investors pinned their hopes on an emergency meeting of euro zone leaders next week producing an agreement to unlock aid for Athens and avert default.

Stocks edged up, government and corporate borrowing costs dipped and the cost of insuring against Greek default fell too.

The uneasy calm comes as the crisis enters perhaps its most critical phase -- the “11th hour”, according to British Finance Minister George Osborne -- with Greece days away from potentially defaulting on debt repayments to the IMF.

Athens’ benchmark ATG equity index, which hit a three-year low on Thursday, rose 0.5 percent to 687 points. It remains down 11 percent this week, though, and down 17 percent since the start of 2015.

The yield on Greece’s two-year bond maturing in July 2017 fell three percentage points to 28.5 percent, the lowest this week. It had risen above 30 percent this week for the first time since April.

“Markets think we’ve seen this story before. People have got used to these kind of headlines. A lot of it is posturing and speaking to their own constituencies,” said Michael Michaelides, European rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland.

“Most people think there will be a deal, although it’s definitely not one way,” he said.

The Eurasia Group said the risk of default, capital controls and ultimately Greece possibly leaving the euro zone were increasing, but it still attached a 60 percent chance of a deal between Greece and its creditors being struck.

Greek banking stocks underperformed the main index on Friday, although the bank index’s 1.5 percent fall was small compared with recent declines. It has lost 17 percent this week and has almost halved in value this year.

The yield on the benchmark bond of Hellenic Telecom maturing in July 2020, one of Greece’s most liquid bonds, fell to 8.48 percent from 8.81 percent late on Thursday.

Five-year Greek credit default swaps, the cost of insuring exposure to Greek debt, eased back slightly to 2,895 basis points from 2,920 on Thursday, data provider Markit said.

Given high uncertainties about how the crisis will unfold, trading in Greek assets is even less active than normal. Greek central bank data on Friday showed that investors had not traded government bonds on the HDAT electronic platform for almost a month.

“Liquidity is minimal, no one is really trading and people are withdrawing money from banks like it’s the end of the world,” said Phoebus Theologites, chief investment officer at SteppenWolf Capital.

“Prices, in the current context, mean nothing. If banks don’t open on Monday, you can imagine what will happen.”

Greek savers have withdrawn more than 3 billion euros from banks this week, far more than the 1.1 billion euros additional funding granted by the ECB via its weekly Emergency Liquidity Assistance programme on Wednesday.

ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday he didn’t know if Greek banks would be able to open on Monday. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)