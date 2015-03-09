FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone, Greece to start technical talks on Wednesday -Dijsselbloem
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

Euro zone, Greece to start technical talks on Wednesday -Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 9 (Reuters) - Greece and experts from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund will on Wednesday start detailed discussions on Greek reforms tied to its emergency financing, the head of the Eurogroup said.

“We agreed today that there is no further time to lose,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting of euro zone finance ministers, told a news conference.

“Discussions between the Greek authorities and the institutions must and will start as of Wednesday ... We agreed that discussions with the institutions will take place in Brussels. In parallel, as needed, technical teams from the institutions will be welcomed in Athens.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott, Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.