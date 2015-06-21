FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's creditor institutions to meet 1500 GMT, await new proposal
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's creditor institutions to meet 1500 GMT, await new proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - Representatives of Greece’s creditors are set to meet at 1500 GMT on Sunday to discuss a possible deal, but the meeting can only be productive if Athens submits a new proposal they can discuss, EU diplomats said on Sunday.

“At this stage, the proposal is not yet available,” one EU diplomat said. Separately, French President Francois Hollande said in Milan that Greece had now submitted new proposals.

Other sources in Frankfurt and in Brussels said that the European Central Bank’s board would discuss the liquidity of Greece’s banking sector at 0830 GMT on Monday.

The sources said that already Greek pre-orders for deposit withdrawals for Monday have reached 1 billion euros. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.