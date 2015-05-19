FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel, Hollande push for accelerated talks with Greece
May 19, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel, Hollande push for accelerated talks with Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany and France said on Tuesday that talks between Greece and its international lenders must be accelerated to free up further loans to Athens and that they would meet the Greek prime minister at an EU summit in Riga this week.

“I’d say the talks need to speed up, rather than that they are going too fast, and we hope the relevant forum - the Brussels Group - can make clear progress because the agreement in February was that a programme should be set up by the end of May,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel at a news conference with President Francois Hollande.

Hollande agreed that the talks with Greece needed to be “accelerated”, adding: “We all have the same stance which is that Greece must stay in the euro zone.”

The two had taken part in a meeting on climate change in Berlin. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers)

