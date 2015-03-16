FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM to meet Merkel in Berlin on March 23 - govt official
March 16, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM to meet Merkel in Berlin on March 23 - govt official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s new leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has accepted an invitation by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Berlin on March 23, a Greek government official said on Monday.

The meeting will take place just days after an EU summit in Brussels later this week, with Greece struggling to persuade its EU/IMF lenders to renegotiate the terms of a multi-billion euro bailout and secure much-needed financial aid for Athens.

Germany has appeared particularly reluctant to bow to Greek calls for compromise and if Tsipras is to make headway with his EU partners, he will need to win the backing of Merkel.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
