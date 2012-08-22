FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No decisions at Friday's meeting with Samaras, says Merkel
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

No decisions at Friday's meeting with Samaras, says Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHISINAU, Aug 22 (Reuters) - There will be no decisions at Friday’s meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Merkel said during a trip to Moldova on Wednesday.

Merkel added she would wait first for a report by the troika of European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund representatives on the progress Greece is making on the reforms international lenders have set as conditions for aid.

Samaras started a European charm offensive on Wednesday with an appeal in Germany’s Bild newspaper for more time for Greece to meet its borrowing obligations. He meets Merkel in Berlin on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.