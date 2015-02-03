Merkel says still waiting for debt proposals from Greece

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Greece’s new government was still working out plans on tackling its debt and declined to comment on an apparent softening of Athens’ stance on a debt writedown and proposals for a new debt swap.

“It is clear that the Greek government is still working on its position - that is more than understandable if you look at how few days this government has been in office,” Merkel said at a news conference with the prime minister of Singapore.

“We are waiting for proposals and then we will enter talks ... I don’t want to comment individually on all the details that are being disseminated, ” Merkel added. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Stephen Brown)