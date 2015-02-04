Merkel sees no substantial disagreement on Greece in euro zone

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she detected no major difference in opinion between Germany and other euro zone states on the new Greek government’s attempt to renegotiate its debts and the terms of its international bailout.

“I don’t think the euro zone member states’ positions on Greece differ, in substance at least,” Merkel told a news conference with fellow euro zone leader Joseph Muscat of Malta.

Muscat said he was opposed to granting Greece a new debt reduction but was open to debate on its debt conditions. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)