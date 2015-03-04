FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says euro zone has hands full with existing Greek bailout programme
March 4, 2015

Merkel says euro zone has hands full with existing Greek bailout programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday refused to speculate if Greece could count on a third aid package from its euro zone partners after Athens had completed its existing bailout programme.

“I think we now have all our hands full to make this (2nd Greek bailout) succeed,” Merkel said during a press conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.

Merkel also said that France was on the right path to improve its competitiveness, adding that each euro zone country had to decide itself on which specific measures to take. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michael Nienaber, editing by Erik Kirschbaum)

