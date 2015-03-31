Germany's Merkel says no time to lose on Greece

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Greece needed to stick to its commitments and though there was some leeway for the new government to make some changes, it needed to fulfill the general framework of what had been agreed.

“I said recently that time is of the essence -- that means there is no time to lose so I think we need to continue working,” she said at a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande in Berlin.