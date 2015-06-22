FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says there is still time this week to get Greece deal
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2015 / 9:58 AM / 2 years ago

Merkel says there is still time this week to get Greece deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAGDEBURG, Germany, June 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone leaders meeting in Brussels later on Monday are unlikely to be able to take a formal decision on whether to provide aid to Greece but there is still time this week to finalise an agreement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

“There are still a lot of days in the week in which decisions can be taken,” Merkel said, speaking to reporters in the eastern city of Magdeburg.

She noted that without an agreement between Greece and the so-called institutions - the European Commmission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund - the summit on Monday evening could not be more than a discussion forum.

Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.