Merkel says little changed in Greece negotiations
June 16, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says little changed in Greece negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Little progress has been made in talks with Greece for an aid-for-reforms agreement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding that she could not say whether a deal could be clinched at a Thursday meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

“Unfortunately, there is little new to report,” Merkel told a news conference after meeting Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel. “That is why we agreed in our talks (today) that we will focus on the meeting of finance ministers on Thursday evening.”

“Something can only be decided there if there is a joint proposal with Greece that will fulfil the conditions,” she said. “I have always said I want to do everything possible to keep Greece in the euro zone. I remain dedicated to that.”

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Paul Carrel

