FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says deal with Greece still possible if Athens musters will
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Merkel says deal with Greece still possible if Athens musters will

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that it is still possible for Greece to reach an agreement with its international creditors - the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank.

In a speech in parliament, Merkel also said Germany’s efforts are focused on keeping Greece in the euro zone. Merkel, who was interrupted by hecklers from opposition parties, added that Greece must decisively implement reforms.

“I‘m still convinced: Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” she said. “If those in charge in Greece can muster the will, an agreement with the three institutions is still possible.”

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.