Merkel says deal with Greece still possible if Athens musters will

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that it is still possible for Greece to reach an agreement with its international creditors - the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank.

In a speech in parliament, Merkel also said Germany’s efforts are focused on keeping Greece in the euro zone. Merkel, who was interrupted by hecklers from opposition parties, added that Greece must decisively implement reforms.

“I‘m still convinced: Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” she said. “If those in charge in Greece can muster the will, an agreement with the three institutions is still possible.”