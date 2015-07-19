FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel: Could discuss Greek debt changes after review of new bailout
July 19, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel: Could discuss Greek debt changes after review of new bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday it would be possible to talk about changing the maturities of Greece’s debt or reducing the interest Athens has to pay after the first successful review of the new bailout package to be negotiated.

“Greece has already been given relief. We had a voluntary haircut among the private creditors and we then extended maturities once and reduced interest rates,” Merkel said in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD due to be broadcast later on Sunday.

“And we can now talk about such possibilities again ... once the first successful review of the programme to be negotiated has been completed then exactly this question will be discussed - not now but then,” she said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Holger Hansen)

