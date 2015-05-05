FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM, Germany's Merkel discuss state of negotiations-official
May 5, 2015

Greek PM, Germany's Merkel discuss state of negotiations-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 5 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a phone conversation on Monday night to discuss ongoing talks with international creditors, a Greek government official said on Tuesday.

“They discussed the course of the negotiations in Brussels and exchanged views on the issues of Greece’s deal with its lenders,” the official said, without elaborating.

Differences over pension and labour reforms have dogged negotiations between Tsipras’s leftist government and its EU/IMF lenders. Athens, kept afloat by a 240 billion euro bailout, needs fresh funds as it is quickly running out of cash. (Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)

