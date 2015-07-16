UPDATE 1-Germany's Merkel defends Grexit debate in conservative meeting-source

(Adds comments, detail)

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the debate about a possible temporary Greek exit from the euro zone in the conservative parliamentary faction, a source told Reuters.

“I think it’s definitely right to think through and discuss every option in such a situation,” Merkel said, according to a participant at the extraordinary meeting on Thursday.

With that comment, Merkel rejected criticism that her junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD) have directed at Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble for suggesting that Greece could take a “time-out” from the euro zone if it failed to meet conditions.

Merkel asked the conservative lawmakers to agree to negotiations for a third Greek aid package in the German Bundestag lower house of parliament vote planned for Friday.

"This will save Europe from going through an ordeal," she said, according to the source.