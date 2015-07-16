FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Germany's Merkel defends Grexit debate in conservative meeting-source
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Germany's Merkel defends Grexit debate in conservative meeting-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments, detail)

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the debate about a possible temporary Greek exit from the euro zone in the conservative parliamentary faction, a source told Reuters.

“I think it’s definitely right to think through and discuss every option in such a situation,” Merkel said, according to a participant at the extraordinary meeting on Thursday.

With that comment, Merkel rejected criticism that her junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD) have directed at Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble for suggesting that Greece could take a “time-out” from the euro zone if it failed to meet conditions.

Merkel asked the conservative lawmakers to agree to negotiations for a third Greek aid package in the German Bundestag lower house of parliament vote planned for Friday.

“This will save Europe from going through an ordeal,” she said, according to the source. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel and Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
