Merkel sees progress with Greece, no date for fresh funds
March 20, 2015 / 1:50 AM / 2 years ago

Merkel sees progress with Greece, no date for fresh funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - Greece promised on Friday to speed up implementation of its extended bailout agreement and send a full list of detailed reform proposals to its euro zone partners in the coming days, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

After an overnight mini-summit with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, French President Francois Hollande and heads of the main EU institutions, she said finance ministers of the euro area stood ready to meet soon to evaluate the reform plans.

However, she declined to set any date for releasing any further aid to the cash-strapped Greek government, saying that depended on a positive evaluation of the reform proposals. (Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

