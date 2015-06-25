FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says Greek deal needed before markets open Monday-sources
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says Greek deal needed before markets open Monday-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told European centre-right party leaders on Thursday there must be a debt deal with Greece before financial markets reopen next Monday, two participants in the meeting said.

She also told the closed-door meeting of leaders of the European People’s Party before an EU summit in Brussels that Germany “will not be blackmailed” by Greece, they said.

Other participants in the session declined to confirm what Merkel had said.

Euro zone finance ministers later suspended talks on a cash-for-reform deal to avert a looming Greek default next week and agreed to resume efforts on Saturday morning, a euro zone official said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Writing by Paul Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.