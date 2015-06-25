Merkel says Greek deal needed before markets open Monday-sources

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told European centre-right party leaders on Thursday there must be a debt deal with Greece before financial markets reopen next Monday, two participants in the meeting said.

She also told the closed-door meeting of leaders of the European People’s Party before an EU summit in Brussels that Germany “will not be blackmailed” by Greece, they said.

Other participants in the session declined to confirm what Merkel had said.

Euro zone finance ministers later suspended talks on a cash-for-reform deal to avert a looming Greek default next week and agreed to resume efforts on Saturday morning, a euro zone official said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Writing by Paul Taylor)