UPDATE 1-Merkel says Greek deal needed by Monday -sources
June 25, 2015

UPDATE 1-Merkel says Greek deal needed by Monday -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds German government source, context)

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told fellow European centre-right party leaders on Thursday there must be a debt deal with Greece before financial markets reopen on Monday, two participants in the meeting said.

She also told the closed-door gathering of leaders of the European People’s Party before an EU summit in Brussels that Germany “will not be blackmailed” by Greece, they said.

A German government source declined as a matter of principle to comment on what Merkel had said in a private meeting, though he added: “But everyone know what happens in the week starting on Monday and everyone knows the days for a solution are numbered.”

Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble are due to report to parliamentary committees on the outcome of the negotiations on Monday with a full Bundestag vote on Tuesday to allow time for aid to Greece to be disbursed before it misses the deadline for an IMF debt repayment that day.

Euro zone finance ministers suspended talks on Thursday on a cash-for-reform deal to avert a looming default and are set to resume efforts on Saturday morning, a euro zone official said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

