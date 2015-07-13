FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says will recommend Greek deal to parliament if laws passed
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Merkel says will recommend Greek deal to parliament if laws passed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she would recommend “with full conviction” to parliament to authorise the opening of negotiations with Greece on a third bailout once the Greek parliament approves the whole programme and enacts initial laws.

Merkel would not say when that would happen but said she would give a positive report to a parliamentary committee this week. It was better not to recall lawmakers from the summer recess until they were sure the Greek laws had been passed, she said.

After an all-night negotiation pitting her against leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the conservative chancellor said Greece had made conditions worse for itself through the sharp deterioration of its economy in the last six months, and the closure of its banks for the last two weeks.

Asked whether she trusted Greece to implement the painful package, she said: “It will be a long and difficult road.”

She acknowledged that Germany had dropped a demand that the agreed summit document state explicitly that Greece should have to take a “time out” from the euro zone if it did not meet the conditions for the bailout.

“We don’t need a Plan B because the Plan A was approved,” she said. (Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.