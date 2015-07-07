Merkel says Greece must reform to secure credit

BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Greece must commit to reforms to secure new loans and stressed as she arrived for a euro summit in Brussels on Tuesday that only days were left to secure a deal.

“There is still no basis for negotiations in the ESM programme framework,” she said of Greek plans to request a loan from the European Stability Mechanism.

“Without solidarity and reforms it’s not possible to go where we want to go,” she added. “It’s not a matter of weeks but of a few days. We will see what the Greek prime minister will tell us.” (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)