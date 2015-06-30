FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel sees no new developments on Greece on Tuesday - sources
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel sees no new developments on Greece on Tuesday - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers she did not expect any new developments on Greece on Tuesday, appearing to dash hopes of a last-minute deal before the bailout programme expires at midnight, two participants at the meeting said.

Merkel also said the consequences of the Greek crisis could be cushioned well and there was no need to fear the effects on the euro zone, said the participants.

She also said that it was important for the 18 remaining euro zone countries to stand together and while compromise between partners was important, there should be no compromise for its own sake, said the sources. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.