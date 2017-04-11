FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 4 months ago

Greece seeks expressions of interest for 1.4 bln euro metro project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 11 (Reuters) - Greece has invited investors to lodge initial expressions of interest for a 1.45 billion euro ($1.54 billion) project to expand the Athens underground metro system.

The city's state-owned metro operator Attiko Metro said late on Monday that investors need to lodge their initial interest by June 30 and that the 13km expansion is expected to take eight years once the contract is signed.

Short-listed investors will then have to submit technical and financial bids for the project, which will be co-financed by European funds and loans by the European Investment Bank. ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by David Goodman)

