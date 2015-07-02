FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finance minister Varoufakis says will resign if Greeks vote "Yes" -TV
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Finance minister Varoufakis says will resign if Greeks vote "Yes" -TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - Greece’s finance minister said on Thursday that he would resign from his post if a weekend referendum on bailout terms resulted in a “Yes” vote.

Asked by Bloomberg Television whether he would still be finance minister on Monday evening if Greeks voted “Yes”, Yanis Varoufakis said: “I will not ... I personally won’t sign another extend and pretend (agreement).”

He said the Greek government would find a way of reaching agreement with creditors if, as he did not expect, Greeks were to vote in favour of the terms on offer. “Maybe we will change the configuration of the government. Some of us may not be able to stomach it,” he added.

Varoufakis said he would not agree to a plan that did not entail a restructuring of debt: “I prefer to cut my arm off.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.