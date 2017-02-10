ATHENS Feb 10 Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos was scheduled to meet European officials in Brussels on Friday in an attempt to break a logjam in the country's bailout talks, state television reported.

Discussions between Greece and its lenders on bailout reforms have stalled, putting at risk a new tranche of aid required by Athens to service its debt later in the year.

Greek television said Tsakalotos would meet EU Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the president of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, Klaus Regling from the European Stability Mechanism and Benoit Coeure from the European Central Bank.

A government official declined to comment on the matter. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Gareth Jones)