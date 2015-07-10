FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece will have a 'major problem' if logjam not eased -Fin Min
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2015 / 9:28 PM / 2 years ago

Greece will have a 'major problem' if logjam not eased -Fin Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s finance minister pledged on Friday to strive for maximum gains for Greeks in aid talks with lenders, saying a referendum in which voters rejected creditors’ demands had strengthened their standing in negotiations.

The Greek government is seeking support from the country’s fractious parliament to a plan for tax and fiscal reforms, seeking a 53.5 billion euro lifeline from lenders to keep the country afloat.

“If nothing changes on Monday, and if we don’t all play a part in a new day dawning, then we will have a major problem,” Euclid Tsakalotos told a parliamentary debate called to rubber-stamp the tax package as a basis for talks.

Banks have been closed since June 29. They are unlikely to reopen until the ECB extends an emergency lifeline, keeping millions of Greeks subjected to capital controls. (Reporting By Costas Pitas: writing by Michele Kambas.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.