Greece will have a 'major problem' if logjam not eased -Fin Min

ATHENS, July 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s finance minister pledged on Friday to strive for maximum gains for Greeks in aid talks with lenders, saying a referendum in which voters rejected creditors’ demands had strengthened their standing in negotiations.

The Greek government is seeking support from the country’s fractious parliament to a plan for tax and fiscal reforms, seeking a 53.5 billion euro lifeline from lenders to keep the country afloat.

“If nothing changes on Monday, and if we don’t all play a part in a new day dawning, then we will have a major problem,” Euclid Tsakalotos told a parliamentary debate called to rubber-stamp the tax package as a basis for talks.

Banks have been closed since June 29. They are unlikely to reopen until the ECB extends an emergency lifeline, keeping millions of Greeks subjected to capital controls. (Reporting By Costas Pitas: writing by Michele Kambas.)