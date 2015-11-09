FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone won't release new money for Greece on Monday - officials
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone won't release new money for Greece on Monday - officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers are unlikely to release the next, 2-billion euro tranche of loans for Greece on Monday because there is still no agreement with Athens on several reforms, including a law on foreclosures, officials said.

Finance ministers of the 19 countries sharing the euro are to meet later on Monday in Brussels to take stock of progress on reforms in Greece, which in July got its third bailout loan in five years on the condition it would implement more reforms.

The release of the 2-billion euro tranche now mainly depends on a deal between Greece and its creditors on the level of protection that Greek homeowners should be given if they are unable to service their mortgages on primary residences. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.