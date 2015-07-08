Greece and euro zone can still reach a deal, says EU's Moscovici

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - An agreement between Greece and its euro zone partners is still possible, EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told Britain’s BBC radio on Wednesday, adding that the future of the currency bloc was at stake in the talks.

“Today, although difficult, very difficult, an agreement is still possible and more necessary than ever,” he said. “Grexit would be a terrible failure, a collective mistake and we are fighting to avoid it.”

Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the week to come up with fresh proposals in return for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of Europe’s currency bloc. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, writing by William James)