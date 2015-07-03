FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some would exploit Greek 'no' to take apart Europe-Moscovici
July 3, 2015

BRUSSELS, July 3 (Reuters) - A ‘no’ vote in Sunday’s Greek referendum on debt bailout talks would send a negative signal and be exploited by people who want to dismantle Europe, the EU commissioner in charge of economic affairs, Pierre Moscovici, said on Friday.

Two days ahead of the vote, Moscovici campaigned for a ‘yes’ of the Greeks to the international creditors’ rescue programme.

In a long post in his personal blog, Moscovici underlined that a ‘no’ vote “would send a negative message to the rest of Europe” that “some would too easily exploit to take apart our common house”, he wrote in French.

He said a ‘yes’ vote, on the other hand, would “facilitate talks” and would create “common ground” to resume negotiations with the Greeks. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Adrian Croft)

