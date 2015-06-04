EU's Moscovici convinced will find a deal on Greece

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday he was sure Greece and its creditors would reach an agreement on a cash-for-reforms deal and that Greece would remain in the euro zone.

“My deep conviction is that we will find a deal on Greece,” Moscovici told an economic seminar in Brussels organised by the European Political Strategy Centre.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said earlier on Thursday, after late-night talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, that an agreement was in sight. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)