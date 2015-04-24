FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reforms only solution for Greece to be anchored in the euro -Moscovici
April 24, 2015

Reforms only solution for Greece to be anchored in the euro -Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA, April 24 (Reuters) - EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday that despite some progress on a reforms-for-cash deal in talks with Athens, a deal was still far off.

“Our message today is very clear: We need to accelerate, we need to accelerate from today ... there is no other choice if we want to reach the goal that everyone shares, which is a stable, prosperous Greece anchored in the euro zone,” Moscovici told a news conference following a meeting in the Latvian capital. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Ingrid Melander, Jan Strupczewski)

