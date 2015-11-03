EU's Moscovici says Greece showing signs of progress, with caveats

ATHENS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday bailed-out Greece was showing signs of progress in its reform efforts, but said ‘three or four’ issues would need to be resolved in talks with Athens.

Moscovici, who was visiting Greece, did not identify the issues but Greece and its creditors are known to be in disagreement over how to resolve non-performing loans weighing on the country’s banks, and on the country finding additional sources of revenue.

“We are aware further measures will have to be adopted in the coming days and weeks for the second set of milestones, and also to pave the way for the completion of the first review. I very much hope this can be done by the end of the year.”

Greece signed up to an 86 billion euro bailout with international lenders earlier this year, the third financial lifeline extended to it by creditors since 2010. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)