No let up on Greek reforms because of migrants-Moscovici
#Financials
November 4, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

No let up on Greek reforms because of migrants-Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - European Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday there could be no let up on reforms Greece must comply with under the terms of its multi-billion euro bailout, and said that could only occur under extreme circumstances.

Moscovici, who was visiting Athens, was asked if there could be any leeway for nations tackling the brunt of a migrant crisis sweeping through central and eastern Europe from the Middle East. More than 590,000 migrants and refugees have passed through Greece since the start of the year.

“The Commission has but one compass, that of the growth and stability pact, and rules should be implemented,” he said, speaking through an interpreter.

“Concerning Greece, we have another compass, the adoption of the memorandum of understanding and the (reform) programme. Nothing should make us loosen these reforms.” (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Michele Kambas)

