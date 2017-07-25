FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece on right path, keeping up reform momentum key- Moscovici
July 25, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 2 hours ago

Greece on right path, keeping up reform momentum key- Moscovici

ATHENS, July 25 (Reuters) - Europe's economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday he was confident Greece was "turning a page" and would successfully conclude a bailout programme which expires in Aug. 2018.

Moscovici, who was visiting Athens, said the crisis hit country was at a crucial juncture and urged Greece to keep up economic reforms. He also said he was confident Greece could return to bond markets at "logical yields".

After a three-year hiatus, Greece on Tuesday launched a return to bond markets, widely seen as a test run for authorities before its third financial bailout from international lenders expires next year. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)

