Moscovici says EU and Greece have moved closer to understanding
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
May 18, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Moscovici says EU and Greece have moved closer to understanding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 18 (Reuters) - European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday that Greece and its EU partners were now closer to a common understanding on many areas of reform, and Athens was being more constructive on the privatisations issue.

“We have moved closer to common understanding on reforms to be adopted in a number of areas,” he told reporters in Berlin, citing Greece’s value-added tax system, its independent revenue administration and the control of non-performing loans.

“The government has also been engaging more constructively on the issue of privatisations. There are also promising signals on the reform of gas markets,” said Moscovici. (Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
