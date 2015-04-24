FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Moscovici: talks with Greece are progressing, still too slow
April 24, 2015

EU's Moscovici: talks with Greece are progressing, still too slow

RIGA, April 24 (Reuters) - Talks with Greece are making some progress but are still moving too slowly, EU Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici said ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Friday.

“My position today is that things are moving. Talks are becoming consistent. Facts are on the table,” he told reporters. “But the talks are moving slowly, far too slowly. We need to speed up. Time is running short, time is of the essence.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Writing by Ingrid Melander)

