March 18, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Greece must stay in euro zone but only on agreed conditions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - Greece must stay in the euro zone but only on the conditions agreed with euro zone finance ministers last month when it asked for an extension of its bailout in exchange for reforms, European Commissioner for economics Pierre Moscovici said.

Greece has not made much progress with any reform implementation since the February agreement and euro zone officials have called on Athens to stop wasting time, given that the country could run out of money by the end of March.

“The European Union as a whole wants Greece in the eurozone. We are firmly committed to that. I am convinced that a Grexit would be more than a severe damage to the eurozone... mostly from a political point of view,” Moscovici told a news conference.

“Of course... we need to do that by meeting conditions that are acceptable by both sides. They are written in the commitments taken on Feb 20 in the Eurogroup. This is our common roadmap and it has to be fulfilled. Greece must stay in the euro zone... but at these conditions,” Moscovici said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

