EU's Moscovici hopes Eurogroup will take step towards Greek deal

LUXEMBOURG, June 18 (Reuters) - European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said he hoped a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday would take a step towards a debt deal with Greece even if no agreement is reached.

“Today’s meeting might not be conclusive, we all know that, but it must be useful. It must be a meeting that opens the way for a solution, if we cannot find it today. We’ll try, we must try,” he said as he arrived for the meeting in Luxembourg.

Reforms were still needed on the budgetary cycle, pensions and value-added tax. "The ball is clearly in the court of the Greek authorities. We are waiting for proposals from them," he said.