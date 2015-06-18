FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Moscovici hopes Eurogroup will take step towards Greek deal
June 18, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Moscovici hopes Eurogroup will take step towards Greek deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 18 (Reuters) - European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said he hoped a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday would take a step towards a debt deal with Greece even if no agreement is reached.

“Today’s meeting might not be conclusive, we all know that, but it must be useful. It must be a meeting that opens the way for a solution, if we cannot find it today. We’ll try, we must try,” he said as he arrived for the meeting in Luxembourg.

Reforms were still needed on the budgetary cycle, pensions and value-added tax. “The ball is clearly in the court of the Greek authorities. We are waiting for proposals from them,” he said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; writing by Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

