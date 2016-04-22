FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

EU's Moscovici says lenders close to an agreement with Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 22 (Reuters) - Greece and its international lenders are close to an agreement over the economic reforms Athens has to implement to unlock new loans, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.

“I can tell you that there was very good progress in Athens. I my view, we are close to an agreement. This agreement is possible. We need for that to have a credible package of reforms, which are economically adapted, financially sustainable and which are socially fair,” he told reporters before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

“I‘m confident that with an effort, an agreement is within reach... The targets fixed for the primary surplus in 2018 inside the MOU must be met, but the figures given by Eurostat for 2015 go in the right direction,” he added. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Philip Blenkinsop)

