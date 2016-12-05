EU's Moscovici says creditors should take account of Greek reforms

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Greece's creditors should take into account the efforts Athens has made to carry out reforms they demanded, European Commissioner for Economic affairs Pierre Moscovici said on Monday.

"We will talk about Greece today and I hope we will make progress," he told reporters before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

"I think that since Greece has made a lot of effort then Greece's creditors, its partners, should take account of those efforts." (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)