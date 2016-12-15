EU Commission believes Greek debt relief deal is robust - EU's Moscovici

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission believes there is no reason for euro zone lenders to question the debt relief deal struck with Greece, economic and monetary affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday, after they put the deal on hold.

Euro zone lenders put a short-term debt relief deal for Greece on hold on Wednesday after the Athens government proposed a one-off payout to pensioners.

Asked whether he agreed with the move, Moscovici said:

"We think the decision taken on debt relief is robust, was taken on the basis of Greece's compliance with the first review, and therefore there is no reason to question it." (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Hugh Lawson)