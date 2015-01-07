FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek euro exit, debt rescheduling not on agenda-Moscovici to Le Monde
January 7, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Greek euro exit, debt rescheduling not on agenda-Moscovici to Le Monde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Questions of Greece exiting the euro or rescheduling its debt are not on the agenda, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told Le Monde newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.

Moscovici added that the European Commission wanted Greece to remain in the euro zone.

“The Commission wants Greece to stay in the euro zone,” he was quoted as saying. “It’s important for monetary union - its integrity.”

He also said the Greek elections did not amount to a potential trigger for a crisis in the currency bloc. (Reporting by James Regan and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Brian Love)

